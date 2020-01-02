Gino Iannucci | Poets | 61st Street

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gino’s Poets Nike SB Bruin is out today. Here’s a heart-felt edit posted on Gino’s personal YouTube account to accompany it. Never seen a curb five-O look so good.

