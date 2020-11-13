Global AMdemic 2020 Finals

It’s the the Global AMdemic Finals, where the best of the best amateur skateboarders in the world battle it out for Tampa Am spots, a $1,000 cash prize and bragging rights for life. Plus Independent Best Trick and feedback from judges Kelly Hart, Kelvin Hoefler, and Mike Sinclair. Hosted by Paul Zitzer and Andrew Cannon.

Finals Start List

Jhancarlos Gonzalez

Marcelo Batista

Mauro Iglesias

Raimu Sasaki

Ismael Henrique

Juan Ignacio

Gabriel Fortunato

Jorge Simoes

Vinicius Costa

Daiki Ikeda

Filipe Mota

Keyake Ike

Dylan Jaeb