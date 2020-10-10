Global AMdemic 2020: Semi Finals FULL BROADCAST

After hundreds of skaters from around the world submitted their runs for the Global AMdemic Qualifiers, only the top 30 remain. Welcome to the Semi-Finals! Join our hosts Paul Zitzer and Andrew Cannon as they get insight from SPoT judges Kelly Hart, Kelvin Hoefler, and Mike Sinclair on each skaters run.

Heat 1:

Kyonosuke Yamashita

Greg Rodriguez

Lucas Alves

Mauro Iglesias

Bruno Silva

Sena Watanabe

Austin Thongvivong

Juan Ignacio

Marcelo Batista

Jhancarlos Gonzalez

Heat 2:

Tyler Kirshenbaum

Aimu Yamazuki

Jorge Simoes

Giovanni Vianna

Sora Negishi

Elisson Ferraz

Austin Turgon

Remco Erkeland

Raimu Sasaki

Daiki Ikeda

Heat 3 Skaters:

Ismael Henrique

Guilherme Lima

Kento Urano

Gabryel Aguilar

Austin Zito

Vinicius Costa

Daniel Vargas

Dylan Jaeb

Filipe Mota

Keyake Ike