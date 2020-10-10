Global AMdemic 2020: Semi Finals FULL BROADCAST

October 9, 2020 By

After hundreds of skaters from around the world submitted their runs for the Global AMdemic Qualifiers, only the top 30 remain. Welcome to the Semi-Finals! Join our hosts Paul Zitzer and Andrew Cannon as they get insight from SPoT judges Kelly Hart, Kelvin Hoefler, and Mike Sinclair on each skaters run.

Heat 1:
Kyonosuke Yamashita
Greg Rodriguez
Lucas Alves
Mauro Iglesias
Bruno Silva
Sena Watanabe
Austin Thongvivong
Juan Ignacio
Marcelo Batista
Jhancarlos Gonzalez

Heat 2:
Tyler Kirshenbaum
Aimu Yamazuki
Jorge Simoes
Giovanni Vianna
Sora Negishi
Elisson Ferraz
Austin Turgon
Remco Erkeland
Raimu Sasaki
Daiki Ikeda

Heat 3 Skaters:
Ismael Henrique
Guilherme Lima
Kento Urano
Gabryel Aguilar
Austin Zito
Vinicius Costa
Daniel Vargas
Dylan Jaeb
Filipe Mota
Keyake Ike

LTG
LTG_10.21.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS