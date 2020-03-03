Globe, Cold Hard Session

Globe x Fast Times x Stomping Ground held a beer launch skate sesh at the Stomping Ground Brewery in Collingwood. Ramps and obstacles filled the brewery space as pros and public alike jammed the venue to skate and get their hands on the new brew. Globe team riders Mark Appleyard, Sammy Montano, and Aaron Kim were in attendance as well as some of Melbourne’s finest including Callum Paul and James James. The night was topped off by a surprise birthday cake presentation to Mark and Sammy. Get your hands on a can of Cold Hard at the Stomping Ground Brewery and look for more events from the 3 Melbourne born and bred brands. Cheers!