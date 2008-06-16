Globe Puzzled Tour: Update #1 (Camarillo/Ventura, CA)

June 16, 2008

After a signing at Revolution skateshop in Camarillo, CA, Greg Lutzka, Louie Lopez, Ryan Decenzo, Mark Appleyard, and Jake Duncombe kill the Camarillo park for our first update from the week long Puzzled Tour. Check back all week for more videos.

