Go Skateboarding Day 2022 with Oakley and Friends

June 23, 2022 By

For this year’s Go Skateboarding Day, Oakley stepped up big time by hosting a Day of Skate in Santa Monica, then donating a 16-foot wide mini ramp to the Chula Vista Skatepark in San Diego.

First up was the Day of Skate which took place on the Saturday before GSD on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade just a stone’s throw from Oakley’s flagship store. A mini ramp was constructed courtesy of Keen Ramps and the afternoon was host to several sessions open to the public. First was the Girls Rule Skate Session with Eunice Chang, Jan Thavy and a host of ripping ladies. Next up, Venice local Olan Prenatt stopped by to give kickflip lessons and rip the ramp. Photographer Andrew James Peters was on hand to shoot photos of everyone ripping and then had them printed out in the Oakley store. Finally the Oakley Skate Jam Session saw Chris Haslam, Sierra Fellers, Jordan Maxham and the San Diego Skate Club takeover the ramp for the remainder of the day. Over in the Oakley store they were hand dipping Frogskins in paint and hooking up anyone who wanted a pair with their own one of one shades. Meow Skateboards, Skate Like A Girl, Girl Is Not A Four Letter Word, and AYA Foundation were all involved and added to the positive vibes of the day. Safe to say everyone left stoked!

Phase two of Oakley’s give-back to the skate community was relocating the ramp from Santa Monica to Chula Vista. Local skateshop Arts Rec and its owners Kellen James and Mike Metcalf were on site to help Keen Ramps settle the now-widened ramp to its new home. On June 21, the longest day of the year, the first official day of summer, and of course Go Skateboarding Day, we had an epic all-day session at the Chula Vista park with all the hometown homies. The session went off like you’d hope it would on a warm, long summer day. Last Saturday and this Go Skateboarding Day were the perfect kick off to what will be a long summer of skating and hanging with our friends. We can’t thank Oakley enough for making these events happen.

Go Skateboarding Day
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
Jan Thavy, pure stoke at the Girls Rule Skate Session in Santa Monica.
2P2A8617
Jan with a lien to tail.
2P2A8630
DJ Runaway on the ones and twos!
2P2A8635
Jan with a solid layback.
2P2A8636
Eunice Chang on the deck with some young rippers.
2P2A8652
Smiles all around.
2P2A8664
Front blunt by David Anderson from the SD Skate Club.
2P2A8667
MC Ajax with the skrillz.
2P2A8671
How about a kickflip lesson with Olan Prenatt?
2P2A8675
AJ can hold down the mic AND blunt fakie.
2P2A8678
Touchy with that Beni!
2P2A8687
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
Olan with a smooth five-0.
2P2A8694
TWS Contributing Writer Mackenzie Eisenhour showed up and killed it!
2P2A8697
DJ Runaway put on a long Smiths song and hit the ramp for a blunt or two!
2P2A8701
Olan was having a blast.
2P2A8713
Haslam showed up and went off. Blunt to melon grab.
2P2A8717
Chris Haslam, 360 flip to fakie.
2P2A8720
Sierra Fellers, this was a switch blunt nollie flip in.
2P2A8722
Chris Haslam with a fastplant.
2P2A8726
Craig Edwards with a stylish kickflip outta the ramp.
2P2A8728
Over at the Oakley store, custom dipping Frogskins.
2P2A8733
Boom! Super swirls.
2P2A8735
Trip out.
2P2A8736
Handing out Frogskins like candy. You shoulda been there.
2P2A8738
New blue dose.
2P2A8742
And matched the homie’s shirt!
2P2A8751
The marbling tho…
Go SKateboarding Day
Photo Credit: Blair Alley
The Oakley x Keen Ramps mini ramp’s new permanent home: Chula Park!
2P2A8775
Kellen James peeps the clips on Cameron McIntosh’s cam.
2P2A8781
Kellen James, frontside feeble.
2P2A8800
Jose Corral, nosepick.
2P2A8815
Kellen James, switch frontside crooked grind pop over.
2P2A8825
Arts-Rec product toss time!
2P2A8843
The thirsty faces.
2P2A8853
There she goes!
2P2A8854
Get there! Helluva day!
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS