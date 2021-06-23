Go Skateboarding Day at Rancho

June 23, 2021 By

Video by Michael Bell. Shoutout Everybody Who Came Out!

Skaters in order of appearance:

Cameron Shepard
Ish Cepeda
Jesus Alegria
Jonathan Clark
Shareef Grady
Joshua Willard
Anderson Stevie
Allan Stoops
Jafin Garvey
Tyler Park
Jahzeal Bell
Tyrea Seals
Larry Long Klip
Ontrell Fisher
Hadrian Carter
Thomas Dristas
Bucket

LTG
