Greyson Beal, Darkfield Part

Born and Raise in Kennesaw, GA, this is Greyson’s first legitimate part. It’s been a long time coming but it’s finally finished up for all to see.

“I’d like say thank you so much to everyone that helped contribute towards this part, and all my sponsors for the endless support, wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without them. Georgia represent!”—Greyson Beal

Music: Caspian, Darkfield