Grosso Forever: Loveletter to Jeff Grosso

To pay tribute to skate legend, historian, gatekeeper, and beloved Vans family member Jeff Grosso, and to mark his birthday, Vans is proud to announce a new Love Letters To Skateboarding episode solely featuring Jeff, complimented by the Grosso Forever collection.

Vans’ special birthday episode of Love Letters to Skateboarding celebrates Jeff’s life, in his own words, and was compiled by long time co-creators, Buddy Nichols and Rick Charnoski of Six Stair Productions. The episode illustrates Jeff’s raw, authentic and often-opinionated take on skateboarding that was captured during a decade of filming the series.