Group Show | Artist Documentary by Peter Sutherland

GROUP SHOW is Peter Sutherland’s newest short documentary featuring the practices of a handful of Peter’s close friends, shot intimately between California and NYC over the past couple years.
You may know of Peter’s work from his legendary bike messenger documentary Pedal. Get stuck in with this new one. Always inspirational stuff coming from him.


Featuring in order
Jerry Hsu
Kunle Martins
Aidan Koch
Daniel Arnold
Yoma Ru Smith
Cali Dewitt
Sonya Sombreuil
Mario Ayala
Joe Roberts

