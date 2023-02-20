Group Show | Artist Documentary by Peter Sutherland

GROUP SHOW is Peter Sutherland’s newest short documentary featuring the practices of a handful of Peter’s close friends, shot intimately between California and NYC over the past couple years.

You may know of Peter’s work from his legendary bike messenger documentary Pedal. Get stuck in with this new one. Always inspirational stuff coming from him.



Featuring in order

Jerry Hsu

Kunle Martins

Aidan Koch

Daniel Arnold

Yoma Ru Smith

Cali Dewitt

Sonya Sombreuil

Mario Ayala

Joe Roberts