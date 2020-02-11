Gus Snijdewind, Absolute Value Part

February 11, 2020 By

Following up on Anthony Anaya’s part, here’s Gus Snijdewind’s part from Jean-Luc Vida’s new video out of Florida. Catch up with our interview with Jean-Luc as well.

asdf
Photo Credit: Paco Maldonado
Gus, frontside shove-it. Orcutt, CA.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS