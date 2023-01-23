Gustavo Ribeiro Interrupts This Crooked Grind To Bring You A Nollie Flip

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With a technical ledge trick straight out of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Gustavo Ribeiro unleashed this crooked grind, nollie flip, back to crooked grind recently. Did it clean too!

Gustavo’s been on the forefront of technical ledge and handrail tricks for some time, but still, this one’s a brain-melter:

Crazy, right?!

For more tech wizardry, look no further than Gustavo’s IG page where you can get lost in this young Portuguese skater’s endless feed of clips.