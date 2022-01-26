Handycaps Ep 1

Handycaps launches its first video including a bunch of skaters from all over the world having fun in the streets of Barcelona. In this episode they’ve got a full part from Argentinian skater Ezequiel Coronel and a lil montage of the whole gang.

Filmed and edited by: Leandro Chocho.

Additional Filming: Jose Leon, Damia Tesorero, Marcelo Gagliano, Miguel Alva.

Skaters:

Ezequiel Coronel

Martín Giménez

Leandro Chocho

Guido Fazzinga

Adrian Villar

Nahuel Martínez

Hans Ulver

Marcelo Gagliano

Daniel Suárez

Mathias Torres

Julián Cugat

Agustín Cervai

Harrison Glenn Williams

Joaquín Cavalet

Fernando Garmendia

Renzo Gabetta

Juan Manuel Romera

Joey Herrera

Jose Leon

Federico Gonzalez

Alex Amor

Michel Arribasplata

Jose Herrera

Cristian Bravo

Lucas Della Vedova