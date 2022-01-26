Handycaps Ep 1

Handycaps launches its first video including a bunch of skaters from all over the world having fun in the streets of Barcelona. In this episode they’ve got a full part from Argentinian skater Ezequiel Coronel and a lil montage of the whole gang.
Filmed and edited by: Leandro Chocho.
Additional Filming: Jose Leon, Damia Tesorero, Marcelo Gagliano, Miguel Alva.
Skaters:
Ezequiel Coronel
Martín Giménez
Leandro Chocho
Guido Fazzinga
Adrian Villar
Nahuel Martínez
Hans Ulver
Marcelo Gagliano
Daniel Suárez
Mathias Torres
Julián Cugat
Agustín Cervai
Harrison Glenn Williams
Joaquín Cavalet
Fernando Garmendia
Renzo Gabetta
Juan Manuel Romera
Joey Herrera
Jose Leon
Federico Gonzalez
Alex Amor
Michel Arribasplata
Jose Herrera
Cristian Bravo
Lucas Della Vedova

