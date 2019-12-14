Happy Birthday John Cardiel!

December 14, 2019 By

We’d like to wish a happy birthday to one of the greatest skaters of all time, John Cardiel. John has been an outspoken supporter of the Vans Park Series over the years so Vans asked fellow birthday boy, Dave Carnie, to chat him up and get his take on some of the possible changes coming to the Series next year. Read it all here

Revisit his classic Sight Unseen part for some Saturday stoke.

