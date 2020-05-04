Harry Lintell, The Cottonopolis Video

May 4, 2020 By

In conjunction with the online release of Harry Lintell’s Vague Issue 12 interview, check out his part from Sean Lomax’s Mancunian masterpiece The Cottonopolis Video. Watch Harry’s ridiculous part above then let him demonstrate even further how good he is by reading his interview in Issue 12.

