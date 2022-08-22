HiATUS Full Video | Northwest Florida

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Filmer Allen Austin just premiered his length video HiATUS in Northwest Florida (Pensacola to be exact) a couple weeks ago. The crew put in tons of hard work so we’re giving it some shine here.

Featuring David Singleton, Griffin Cox, Chase Marcanio, Blake Ruiz, Jon Shell, Bricen Bangs, Marcus Charles, Owen Henderson, Buster Short, Mason Broussard, Deonte Hanner, and Shane Sandhoff