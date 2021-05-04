Hoddle Skateboards, Heavy Mayo

May 3, 2021 By

HoDDLE’s newest video Heavy Mayo.
It premiered last week on the 28th of April, which marked the 2-year anniversary of HoDDLE founder Keegan Walker’s passing.
An 18-min video, filmed by Jon Fitzgerald based in the Streets of Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.
With a little section from Pass~Port skateboards. Also a 60-page Web Zine to go with it.

