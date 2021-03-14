HOLO— by Wesley Banford

March 14, 2021

A film composed by Wesley Banford
A six month skateboarding project filmed in California.
Featuring Jake Hofmann, Logan Bonner, and Evan Gange
Guests: Izzie Panasci, Aaron Yant, Alex Tennison, Cyprus Blanco, Curran Stagg, Duncan Byrnes, Justin Drysen, Nick Hall, Guy Azulay, Leo Cienfuegos, Nick Michel, Devin Ballard, Wade Berner, Mel Prak, Justice Lora & Noah Fayyazuddin

