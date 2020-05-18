Hopps, Into The Sun

The Hopps squad has grown recently and is forming like Voltron in this all new piece introducing some new faces and talents to Hopps fans.
Featuring: Joseph Delgado, Elijah Gordon, Khyler Garrison, Faheem Allah, Steve Brandi, Jahmal Williams, Mark Del Negro, Dustin Eggeling and Joel Meinholz.
Produced & Edited by Josh Stewart
Filmed by Josh Stewart, Sam McCormick, Jake Todd, Colton Abernathy, Grant Thomas, Tristan Mershon and Mac Wold.
Animations by Cosme Studio

