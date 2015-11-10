How To: Ollie Impossible with Jimmy Carlin

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jimbodini has one of the strongest impossibles in the game. Hear the secrets to his success with this 90s staple brought back to life.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!