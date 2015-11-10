How To: Ollie Impossible with Jimmy Carlin

November 10, 2015 By

Jimbodini has one of the strongest impossibles in the game. Hear the secrets to his success with this 90s staple brought back to life.

More How Tos presented by Santa Cruz:
Backside Tailslide with Joey Brezinski
Heelflip with Neen Williams
Frontside bluntslide with Nate Greenwood

Video / @thejoeface

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS