How To presented by Santa Cruz: Backside Flip with Adrian Adrid

March 24, 2015 By

With Adrian Adrid, you’re getting nothing but style. He’s a hell of a nice guy too. Get your backside flips to look like this and you’ll be coasting. Presented by Santa Cruz.

Video / JOEFACE

