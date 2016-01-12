How To: Switch Crooked Grind with Olan Prenatt

January 12, 2016 By

You gotta learn this one on ledges. It’s a classic and Olan’s got a real nice switch crook. Stay in tune with the Illegal Civ Skate Program too!

Video / @thejoeface

