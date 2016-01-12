Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

You gotta learn this one on ledges. It’s a classic and Olan’s got a real nice switch crook. Stay in tune with the Illegal Civ Skate Program too!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!