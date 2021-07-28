¡HOY ES EL DÍA!

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Friendship, skating, and fun—from the streets of Medellin, Colombia comes a new video part from Andres Zuluaga and friends.

“Skating fills us with happiness and sadness, but every day skating is a good skate day no matter what. Don’t stop recording good times with friends and enjoy! Today is the day!”

Filmed by Jhoneider Bastidas (@Glueeyes)

Additional filming Sara Echeverri and Justin Hetrick

Edit by Andres Zuluaga and Sara Echeverri