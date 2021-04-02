HUF | Carl & Erik

April 2, 2021 By

When you got two friends who skate together, travel together, are coming up together, it only makes sense to add them to the squad at the same damn time. You’ve seen Carl Aikens and Erik Herrera running with HUF for a little while now, and after a couple trips from LA to NYC and back again, it’s time to make it official. Carl and Erik for HUF.

LTG
LTG_Anker_AMI_3.11.21_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS