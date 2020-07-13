Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The HUF team lights up the night in this new video by Tyler Smolinski. Featuring Justin Drysen, Mason Silva, Dick Rizzo, Nick Matthews, Salomon Cardenas, Dan Plunkett, Brad Cromer, Matt Gottwig and Caleb McNeely.

