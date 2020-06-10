HUF Puerto Rico Rough Cut

June 10, 2020

Earlier this year – before the COVID-19 shit hit the fan – HUF took a trip to Puerto Rico to officially welcome Mason Silva to the team. Here’s extended rough cut from that trip full of more roll ups, roll aways, island vibes and good times.

