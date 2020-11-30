HUF “RIVER” // Mason Silva

LA to Houston to Birmingham to Richmond to Brentwood to DC to New York. The extended cut of a cross country road trip with Mason Silva while filming for his recent Spitfire part. Also featuring Brad Cromer, Dick Rizzo, Justin Drysen, Salomon Cardenas, and Caleb McNeely. Video by Tyler Smolinski.

