HUF Welcomes Nick Matthews To The Team

January 23, 2020 By

HUF is proud to announce Nick Matthews as the first newly added am to its HUF apparel team. From Naperville, Illinois—just outside of Chicago—Nick has been traveling and skating with the HUF crew over the past year, most recently in Los Angeles and New York City.

