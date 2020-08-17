Human Before Skateboarder | Ethan Singleton

August 17, 2020 By

Rad piece from our friends Ethan and Joey. Click below to download the PDF of Ethan’s Essay on skateboarding in 2020 and how cities can invest in its future:
Ethan K. Singleton, A Social Study of American Skateboarding
Words + Skater – Ethan K. Singleton
Director / Editor – Joey Blue
Cinematography – Cory Gehr
Colorist – Connor J. Bailey
Song – Ole by John Coltrane

LTG
LTG-8.3.20

