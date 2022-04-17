I Missed You | Rassvet

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rassvet presents I MISSED YOU Featuring Val Bauer, Tolya Titaev, Cambryan Sedlick, Patrick Franklin, Yaroslav Kondratiev, Igor smirnov, Lilian Fev, Alix Malnati & Joseph Biais. Filmed and edited by Trevor Dare during 2021 in Mexico City, Los Angeles, Moscow and Paris.

