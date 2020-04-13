Inside The Skater’s Studio: Spirit Quest with Hiroki Muraoka

Inside the Skater’s Studio is back to keep you entertained during our global home prison sentence. Traffic’s Hiroki Muraoka from Japan had one of the most incredible video parts in what is arguably one of raddest full length videos of the last decade. Spirit Quest has been the subject of I.T.S.S. before because it is worthy of the attention. But this unique perspective of not only the making of an amazing video part, but also the viewpoint of a skater from a culture on the other side of the world is really awesome. Hiroki is an amazing artist, skater and hilarious human being.