(interval) by Junkyard

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Junkyard’s latest features riders from both Sweden and Norway. (interval) was filmed in Scandinavian countries and also Mallorca. Video by Makke Bengtsson In order of appearance: Vi Duc Truong Simon Hallberg Simon Källkvist Oscar Jonsson Vilbur Fritzon Simon Karlsson Olle Kling Peter Johansson David Lindahl Moshe Beskow Alexander Carelle Jonathan Carelle Orvar Lindsten Fredrik Tangerud

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!