(interval) by Junkyard

December 13, 2022 By

Junkyard’s latest features riders from both Sweden and Norway. (interval) was filmed in Scandinavian countries and also Mallorca.
Video by Makke Bengtsson
In order of appearance:
Vi Duc Truong
Simon Hallberg
Simon Källkvist
Oscar Jonsson
Vilbur Fritzon
Simon Karlsson
Olle Kling
Peter Johansson
David Lindahl
Moshe Beskow
Alexander Carelle
Jonathan Carelle
Orvar Lindsten
Fredrik Tangerud

Additional filming:
Fritte Söderström
Pekka Løvås
Vi Duc Truong
Vilbur Fritzon
David Lindahl
Peter Johansson
Victor Larsson Blé
Tom Botwid

Music by:
Ari Bald

SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS