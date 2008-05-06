Silver In Barcelona Teaser #1

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check out Jereme Rogers, Brandon Biebel and the rest of the Silver team ravaging Barcelona. It’s all part of their filming missions for Silver In Barcelona –coming this summer!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!