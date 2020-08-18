Isolated skateboarders from all over took on lonely missions during the 2020 lockdown (when it was safe to do so) to bring you the ISO-VAGUE Video. Many curbs, ledges, Maccies car parks and DIY spots got heavily sessioned to make this all possible. Big up to all of those water bottles out there used as iPhone tripods! Every part was filmed and edited by the skater themselves. Feast on 35 minutes of iso shredding above!

The video features Joe Gavin, Remy Taveria, Val Bauer, Joseph Biais, James Cruickshank, Robbin de Wit, Tom van den Hoeven, Sam ‘Blinky’ Hutchinson, Charlie Munro, Mika Germond, Jiri Bulin, Jarne Verbruggen, Joel Banner, Matthew ‘Nev’ Nevitt, Barney Page, Laurence Keefe, Hiroki Muraoka, Shinpei Ueno, Manny Lopez, Dylan Hughes, Phil Marshall, Casey Foley, Greg Conroy and Josh Cox as well as appearances from Jeremy Jones, Tristan Rudman, Jay Stone, Jan Maarten Sneep, Ziggy Schaap, Justin Wagener, Seimi Miyahara, Phoenix Luke, James Griffiths, Zane Crowther, Bastiaan van Zadelhoff, Maru, Joe O’Donnell, Koichiro Uehara, Tom Fox, Yuzo Kudo, Louie Edison, Tomohiro Ueno, Chris Maddox, Vincent Bakker and many more.