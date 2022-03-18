Jaime Owens | The Nine Club

Jaime Owens discusses growing up in South Carolina, coming out to California to shoot photos, becoming associate producer of Jackass, leaving Jackass to become the photo editor of Skateboarder Magazine, his first cover of Andrew Reynolds frontside flipping Wilshire 15, shooting the Videos Days 20 year anniversary photo, leaving Skateboarder Magazine to be editor In Chief of Transworld Magazine, seeing the decline of magazines, creating his own magazine “Closer” blending new and old skateboarding and much more!