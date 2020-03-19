Jake Wooten

March 19, 2020 By

Those frontside Ollies! Few have ruled our park like Jake Wooten. The tech, the cameos, it’s all here. Enjoy, this one will get you hyped to skate.

Video: @collinhpx

Music: @headworm.mp3

