James Martin for Theeve Trucks

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Theeve proudly presents James Martin’s latest video part. Guest Skaters Fin Reyes and Eric Dean. Filmed and Edited by Eric Dean.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!