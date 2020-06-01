Jamie Foy: Ask Me Anything!

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On May 18, Jamie Foy took over Dickies’ instagram and answered some questions from his fans! Here is the Q andA in it’s entirety.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!