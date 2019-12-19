Jasper Stieve, Sportsmanshit Part

December 19, 2019 By

Jasper opens up the video with first part and Noah closes it out with last part (Ed note: Noah’s part coming soon). The video is based out of Jersey and NYC but these two fools refused to skate Jersey. Both their parts are all filmed in NY.—Brandon Stepanow

Video: @brandonstepanow

Dvd: Sportsmanshit.bigcartel.com

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS