Jeremy Jones Pandora’s Box Part

Jeremy Jones filmed by Jersey legend Luka Pinto. The part features in Luka’s belter of a full length video Pandora’s Box.

Cameos by: Luka Pinto, Dillon Catney, Dylan Powell, Elliot Wright, Gabison, SB homies and more!

“This is my man Jeremy Jones, I think he’s the only one to ever come to Jersey purely to skate the streets and film a part. He has Southbank running through his veins and he brings it everywhere he goes. In this part there are also appearances from a few Jersey and SB heads, as well as our American homie Elliot Wright who has a very special move in there. It’s also worth pointing out that Jeremy is the only person to film a line like that at one of our oldest most classic spots Beach Bank, 3 tricks on the bank in such a tight spot! He may be the slickest to ever do it.”—Luka Pinto