Joe Monteleone: Behind the Board

February 21, 2020 By

Take a look behind the board (or camera lens!) with the man who is responsible for Dickies Skateboarding. More commonly known throughout the industry as “Joeface,” Joe takes us through where and how the videos are made, brand decisions, as well as his relationship with the Dickies Skate team.
Video : James Buchmann

Proof Sheet: Joe Monteleone Proof Sheet: Joe Monteleone

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS