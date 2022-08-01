John Lucero Bobshirt Interview

August 1, 2022 By

Caught up with John Lucero to talk about a few classic early ’90s Black Label graphics, receiving sponsor-me tapes, John Cardiel, Gino, skateboard production in the ’90s, candy bars and much more!

