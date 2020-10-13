JOLIE ROUGE, Noah Clothing

Noah presents its first skate video JOLIE ROUGE.
Filmed and edited by Alex Greenberg.

Featuring:
Bobby de Keyzer
Chris Milic
Coles Bailey
Hjalte Halberg
Kyota Umeki
Nick Michel
Quinn Batley
Troy Gipson

Guest Skaters:
Brendon Babenzien
Elise Hedge
Mike Edghill
Noah Delfiner
Luis Aponte
Kei Tsuruta
Myles Gable
Alex Greenberg

