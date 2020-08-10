Jordan Sharkey, Vans x Vague Part

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

North Wales gem Jordan Sharkey delivers a 3 and a half minute Vans x Vague part filled with absolute hammers filmed in Madrid, Stoke On-Trent, Crewe, Manchester, Barcelona, Gran Canaria and London.

