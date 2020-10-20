Josh Velez’s Quaranteam

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Strong contender for best video part of 2020. Guest tricks from Connor Champion, Cyrus Bennett, Antonio Durao and more. Edited by Eric Cruz

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!