Junkyard | All The Ingredients But No Recipe

The Scandinavian super power is back and they’ve cooked up a banger.

FEATURING (in order of appearance)
Simon Källkvist – @simonkallkvist
Olle Kling – @bowlofkling
Vilbur Fritzon – @vilburfritzon
Gibril Bojang – @young_gibbs_
Victor Larsson Blé – @v.l.b
Orvar Lindsten – @o_lind
Simon Hallberg – @simmpahallberg
Jonathan Carelle – @jonathancarelle
Alexander Carelle – @alexandercarelle
Fabian Berglund – @dj_haydn

Filmed and Edited by:
Markus Bengtsson

Sound Engineer :
Fabian Berglund

Additional filming by:
Olle Kling
Fabian Berglund

LTG
