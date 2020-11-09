Justin Laganson, “There It Is”

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, Justin Laganson filmed this part 4 years ago. Filmers moved away, life changed and there was no one to edit the footage. Fast forward a few years later; with some music from a friend turned super-producer, and we have this long awaited Cleveland banger.

Justin Laganson (@yung_jlag) filmed entirely in Cleveland, OH

filmed by: Brandon Dubose (@mutantpros) & Dan Mizicko (@stuckinohio)

music by: TrapMoneyBenny (@trapmoneybenny)

additional filming: Spencer Burdock (@spill_gnar), Chad Butler (@chadeick) edited by: Spencer Burdock