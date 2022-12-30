Kameron Loveless ‘Gateway’ FireXSide

Anyone who’s ever skated Kitsap Peninsula’s Silverdale skatepark remembers it as a dump at best. Its weather-torn transitions, crusty spines, and that one big rail that no one ever skates isn’t exactly inviting. For Kameron Loveless, though, this is home-sweet-home.

FireXSide is proud to present the next generation of Kitsap street soldiers, as he pays homage to one of his earliest Northwest stomping grounds. It’s not easy to make skating this park look easy, but for Kameron, it’s second nature.

Guest Skaters:

Jacob Scherrer

Steve Perdue