Kast Skateboards | Exordia

November 7, 2022 By

Exordia meaning the beginning of, this is the beginning of Kast’s videos and putting our skating out there. Desmond White, Ryan Owen, Jesse Villamor, Charlos Padilla, Alex Marshall and Danny Fuenzalida are the squad.

Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS