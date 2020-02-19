This is a great idea from our friends at Deluxe.

Skateboard products can be re-used and passed on to others who need them. The Keep It Rolling collection boxes are for skate shops and their communities to collect for the organization, artists, or people of their choice. Together we can help others roll, create and love skating as much as we do. Plus, it keeps skate products out of landfills and into the right hands. Done is not Done. Let’s Keep It Rolling. For more info visit https://www.dlxsf.com/keep-it-rolling/ #SkateboardersKeepItRolling